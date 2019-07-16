Morrisville police investigating after 2 daytime break-ins

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Morrisville homes were burglarized over the weekend and police believe a crew of thieves committed both crimes.Video footage shows three men wearing khaki pants, blue shirts and fishing style hats making entry to a home through the back glass door.Shots from the second break-in show a female dressed in workout clothes casing the area as well as a White Honda Odyssey minivan.The first house was hit Saturday on Dyersville Drive and the other Sunday on Grace Point Road.No one was at home at either location when the break-ins occurred.Large amounts of jewelry, cash and small electronics were taken from both houses.Police are asking anyone with information on the cases to contact Detective A. Mullis at 919-463-1652 or amullis@townofmorrisville.org.