break-in

Morrisville police investigating after 2 daytime break-ins

By
MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Morrisville homes were burglarized over the weekend and police believe a crew of thieves committed both crimes.

Video footage shows three men wearing khaki pants, blue shirts and fishing style hats making entry to a home through the back glass door.

Shots from the second break-in show a female dressed in workout clothes casing the area as well as a White Honda Odyssey minivan.

The first house was hit Saturday on Dyersville Drive and the other Sunday on Grace Point Road.

No one was at home at either location when the break-ins occurred.

Large amounts of jewelry, cash and small electronics were taken from both houses.

Police are asking anyone with information on the cases to contact Detective A. Mullis at 919-463-1652 or amullis@townofmorrisville.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvillewake countyburglaryrobberybreak in
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BREAK-IN
Raleigh man accused of stealing van, possibly using it in other crimes
Naked intruder on drugs, armed with hammer terrorizes family
11-foot gator breaks into Florida home through kitchen window
Police say sexual assault cases involving 2 women could be connected
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham father dies trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach
Mom stored, sold cocaine at Raleigh hotel with 1-year-old, police say
Peeled stickers spark food tampering fears in Cumberland County
Police: Wake County man 'beat and tortured' puppy to death
8-year-old girl shot in back after argument at Durham duplex
Meet the 10-year skateboarding phenom in Apex
2nd man sought in Clayton drive-by shooting that killed 15-year-old
Show More
I-Team: Durham County latest to sue Big Pharma over opioid crisis
NC National Guardsmen training for 9-month deployment to Middle East
Raleigh teen tennis player wins at Wimbledon
Child, 3, dies after falling into Tim Horton's grease trap
Gerrymandering trial seeks to have district lines redrawn
More TOP STORIES News