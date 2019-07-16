Morrisville police investigating after 2 daytime break-ins

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Morrisville homes were burglarized over the weekend and police believe a crew of thieves committed both crimes.
Video footage shows three men wearing khaki pants, blue shirts and fishing style hats making entry to a home through the back glass door.
Shots from the second break-in show a female dressed in workout clothes casing the area as well as a White Honda Odyssey minivan.
The first house was hit Saturday on Dyersville Drive and the other Sunday on Grace Point Road.
No one was at home at either location when the break-ins occurred.
Large amounts of jewelry, cash and small electronics were taken from both houses.
Police are asking anyone with information on the cases to contact Detective A. Mullis at 919-463-1652 or amullis@townofmorrisville.org.
