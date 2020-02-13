Man accused of punching 2 people at Morrisville Target on Market Center Dr

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville Police Department officers are seeking a man accused of punching two people at a Target on Saturday night.

Officers responded to the report of an assault at a Target at 3001 Market Center Drive at 8 p.m. on Saturday. On arrival, officers spoke with two people who said they were victims of an assault at the retail store.

Officials said a man wearing a black hood sweatshirt with a red circle on the back walked up and punched one victim near the entrance of the store. He then walked to the parking lot and punched another victim. Neither victim was seriously injured during the assault.

Morrisville Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who is able to provide information on the assaults. Police can be contacted at (919) 463-1652.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morrisvilleassaulttarget
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News