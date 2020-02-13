Man accused of punching 2 people at Morrisville Target on Market Center Dr

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville Police Department officers are seeking a man accused of punching two people at a Target on Saturday night.Officers responded to the report of an assault at a Target at 3001 Market Center Drive at 8 p.m. on Saturday. On arrival, officers spoke with two people who said they were victims of an assault at the retail store.Officials said a man wearing a black hood sweatshirt with a red circle on the back walked up and punched one victim near the entrance of the store. He then walked to the parking lot and punched another victim. Neither victim was seriously injured during the assault.Morrisville Police Department is offering a reward for anyone who is able to provide information on the assaults. Police can be contacted at (919) 463-1652.