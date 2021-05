DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Morrisville woman has been charged in the deadly April shooting of a man in Durham.Anthony Marsh Jr., 27, was found shot inside a car on April 19 near the 300 block of East Pilot Street. Marsh died at the hospital.Nitisha Jewel Page, 39, of Morrisville was arrested Tuesday by members of the FBI's Safe Streets Task Force in the 300 block of Park Knoll Drive.Durham police say Page was charged with murder and misdemeanor hit-and-run.