Man charged with murder in August shooting at Motel 6 in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- U.S. Marshals arrested a man wanted in connection with a murder that happened last year at a motel in Fayetteville.
Donald Payne Jr. is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Erik Darnell Anderson of Spring Lake.
Police said Anderson was shot and killed Aug. 11 at the Motel 6 at 3719 Bragg Blvd.
Payne, 38, was arrested at an apartment on Tiffany Court in Fayetteville, police said.
He is being held without bond in the Cumberland County Detention Center.
