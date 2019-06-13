Child sustains life-threatening injuries during head-on crash on NC 242 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her two children are at WakeMed following a serious crash Wednesday night.

The wreck happened before 10:30 p.m. on NC 242 just south of Benson.

Authorities said the woman swerved to avoid a car that was stopped on the side of the road without any headlights or hazard lights on.

While swerving, she hit another car head-on and ended up in a ditch.



The woman had her two children in the car with her; all three of them were taken to the hospital. One of the children has life-threatening injuries, but the conditions of the mother and the other child have not been released.

It's unclear how many people were in the other vehicle involved in the head-on crash or if they were injured in the crash. Officials have not been able to locate the driver of the car that was on the side of the road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
