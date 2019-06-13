Child sustains life-threatening injuries during head-on crash on NC 42 in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother and her two children are at WakeMed following a serious crash Wednesday night.

The wreck happened before 10:30 p.m. on NC 42 near Benson.

Authorities said the woman swerved to avoid another car on the side of the road, which had no headlights or hazard lights on.



Then, troopers said she hit another car head-on and ended up in a ditch.

One of the children has life-threatening injuries. The conditions of the other two are unknown.

Officials have not been able to locate the driver of the car that was on the side of the road.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating.
