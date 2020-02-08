Mother and her 6 children killed in house fire in Mississippi

CLINTON, Mississippi -- A mother and her six children were killed in a house fire early Saturday in central Mississippi, authorities said.

The fire happened around 12:30 a.m. in Clinton, which is outside Jackson, Clinton Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge told local news outlets.

The victims, whose names were not immediately released, ranged in age from 1 to 33, Blackledge said.

The father, who survived, tried to rescue the family, said Mark Jones, communications director for the city of Clinton. The father suffered burns, smoke inhalation, cuts and bruises and was brought to a hospital, Jones told news outlets.

The state Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire, Jones said.

No other details were immediately available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mississippifiredeadly firehouse fireu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 being monitored for coronavirus symptoms in Charlotte
1 shot outside Fayetteville VA Medical Center clinic: FBI
Armstrong: Tar Heels need unprecedented hustle to beat No. 7 Duke
Large fire rips through construction site near Washington D.C.
President Trump ousts officials who testified on impeachment
Coronavirus outbreak: 1st American death confirmed
Hundreds to gather in downtown Raleigh for Moral March 2020
Show More
Veteran actor Orson Bean, 91, hit and killed by car in Los Angeles
20 dead, 31 hurt after soldier opens fire at Thai mall
Raleigh mayor takes city hall to $2 billion Downtown South site
Democrats clash over electability in struggle to oust Trump
NC Senator upset after TV ad supports her campaign for U.S. Senate
More TOP STORIES News