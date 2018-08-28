Mother arrested after child dies, fentanyl found in sippy cup

A Pittsburgh-area mother has been arrested in connection with the death of her 17-month-old daughter.

Twenty-three-year-old Jhenea Pratt had called 911 in April to say her toddler was unresponsive.
Pittsburgh Police say fentanyl, a powerful opioid, was found in the child's sippy cup and her body.

Pratt has been charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of a child.
