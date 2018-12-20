PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --A mother has been arrested and accused in the death of her 1-year-old son.
NEW: Mother charged with the murder of her 1-year-old son is in custody. Her boyfriend is facing the same charge. Both expected to appear in court. #ABC11 Read more here: https://t.co/k269PqpWuF pic.twitter.com/mI8BXerQFJ— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 20, 2018
On July 16, 2017, DeAndre Cotton was put to bed by his mother at their apartment in Pittsboro. The following afternoon, Cotton was dead.
Josalyn Upchurch, 28, and her boyfriend Rickey Adams, 39, face criminal charges including first-degree murder and child abuse.
Adams appeared in court around 11:15 a.m. His family was in court as he asked for a court-appointed attorney.
Upchurch is expected to also appear in court Thursday. She told ABC11 that she wants to hire her own attorney.
Her next court appearance will be Jan. 7, which is the same as her codefendant.
DeAndre's father, Darius, told ABC11 he simply couldn't understand how this happened.
"It's horrible, man. I don't get it. I just don't get it," Darius said. "I don't see how someone, especially a mother could allow this to happen -- more or less be involved."
Thursday, Darius was in the courtroom waiting to see what happened.
Today is difficult for De’Andre’s father, Darius. He’s been waiting more than year for someone to be arrested and charged for his 1-year-old’s murder. His wife consoles him as we wait for the suspects Ricky Adams and Josalyn Upchurch to appear in court (Mom/boyfriend) #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/o8R1RK8V2R— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) December 20, 2018
ABC11's Tim Pulliam is also in the courtroom. He'll have a full report on this story tonight at 5.