Mother, boyfriend appear in court to answer for death of 1-year-old DeAndre Cotton

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A mother has been arrested and accused in the death of her 1-year-old son.


On July 16, 2017, DeAndre Cotton was put to bed by his mother at their apartment in Pittsboro. The following afternoon, Cotton was dead.

Josalyn Upchurch, 28, and her boyfriend Rickey Adams, 39, face criminal charges including first-degree murder and child abuse.

Adams appeared in court around 11:15 a.m. His family was in court as he asked for a court-appointed attorney.

Upchurch is expected to also appear in court Thursday. She told ABC11 that she wants to hire her own attorney.

Her next court appearance will be Jan. 7, which is the same as her codefendant.

DeAndre's father, Darius, told ABC11 he simply couldn't understand how this happened.

"It's horrible, man. I don't get it. I just don't get it," Darius said. "I don't see how someone, especially a mother could allow this to happen -- more or less be involved."

Thursday, Darius was in the courtroom waiting to see what happened.



