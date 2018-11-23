CHILD ABUSE

Mother, boyfriend arrested for toddler's death; family says there were signs of abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies have arrested a Dos Palos mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Deputies have arrested a California mother and her boyfriend over the death of a little boy.

The murder and child endangerment charges come two weeks after 4-year-old Kyis Conrady was rushed to the hospital.


When you lose someone so close, words can be hard to find.

For Chad Meza, his 4-year-old great nephew was his life.

"I just got to keep him in my heart you know," said Meza.

Chad chauffeured the little boy between his mother and father's home every week.

He was about to pick him up to spend a weekend together when he got a call from the hospital.

"I think I ignored a lot of the signs because I'm not a professional on that," said Chad.

Kyis's mother, Chanish Conrady, told the family her son had suffered a seizure.

But an autopsy painted a more violent picture.

Deputies have since arrested her for child endangerment.

They say her boyfriend Steven Perez Jr. committed murder.

"All I got to say is he's going to meet his maker," said Meza. "You don't take someone's life and then not meet your maker."

Family members say Kyis was a happy child who loved to smile.

But there were hints he dropped that showed not all was well at his mother's house.

"He would cry, please don't take me, it's like taking a toy from a kid, he'd throw a fit. That's what it came down to," said Meza.

Deputies say Child Protective Services had been called on the suspects before.

"I want everyone to know, hug your young ones, love them. Let them know you love them, they didn't ask to come here," said Meza.

And pay attention to the signs.

So no other family has to endure the same pain.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abusechild endangermentmurderarrestDos Palos
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CHILD ABUSE
Man wanted for allegedly raping 16-month-old boy arrested in Alabama
Raleigh man facing charges after sexually assaulting child for 7 years
State investigates abuse, neglect allegations at Raeford children's psychiatric facility
Cary infant's death ruled accidental, autopsy shows
More child abuse
Top Stories
8 hospitalized after church van crash in Fayetteville
Military mom beats cancer, released from hospital in time for Thanksgiving
Black Friday, Cyber Monday 2018 shopping guide
No big crowds for early morning Black Friday shopping
1 teen dead, 2 others injured after Alabama mall shooting
25 injured after bus carrying band students involved in crash
8 things you can do instead of shop on Black Friday
Woman carrying twins and battling leukemia in need of donor
Show More
Raleigh man charged with DWI after crash
Knightdale crash hospitalizes at least one person
Man shot during domestic incident in Cary
Protect your online holiday buys from porch pirates
Fayetteville police identify driver in deadly single-vehicle crash on Thanksgiving
More News