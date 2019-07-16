Mother charged after 4-month-old abducted from Bladen County daycare

Juanita Renee Askew

Juanita Askew

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother has been charged after abducting her 4-month-old baby from a Bladen County daycare on Monday, officials said.The 4-month-old who was abducted from a Bladen County daycare Monday was found safe around 1:30 p.m. near a bus station in Lumberton, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from her Bladenboro daycare around 5 p.m. Monday by her mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew.Juanita did not have custodial rights to Lonnisha, who had recently been placed in a foster home.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the 4-month-old was found with Juanita and a male friend.Juanita Askew was charged with abduction of a child and was placed in Bladen County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.Warrants will be filed for the male suspect as soon as he is identified, officials said.First responders said Lonnisha did not appear to have any injuries.Juanita Askew will appear in court Wednesday morning.