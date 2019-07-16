Mother charged after 4-month-old abducted from Bladen County daycare

By
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother has been charged after abducting her 4-month-old baby from a Bladen County daycare on Monday, officials said.

The 4-month-old who was abducted from a Bladen County daycare Monday was found safe around 1:30 p.m. near a bus station in Lumberton, according to the Bladen County Sheriff's Office.

Lonnisha Renee Askew was taken from her Bladenboro daycare around 5 p.m. Monday by her mother, 22-year-old Juanita Renee Askew.

Juanita did not have custodial rights to Lonnisha, who had recently been placed in a foster home.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Juanita Renee Askew



North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the 4-month-old was found with Juanita and a male friend.

Juanita Askew was charged with abduction of a child and was placed in Bladen County Jail under a $500,000 secured bond.

Juanita Askew



Warrants will be filed for the male suspect as soon as he is identified, officials said.

First responders said Lonnisha did not appear to have any injuries.

Juanita Askew will appear in court Wednesday morning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncchild abductionamber alertmissing childrennorth carolina news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second suspect in fatal shooting of Clayton teen turns himself in
Peeping Tom suspect turns himself in to Wake County deputies
2 teens arrested, 2 wanted in shooting death of Henderson teen
Scam alert: Fake calls from the Social Security Administration
Durham breaks ground on affordable housing project
Budget stalemate persists in North Carolina over Medicaid expansion
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Show More
Police: Teen killed by Instagram friend who posted photos of corpse
NASA takes a look back at Apollo 11's launch day
Insurance company bringing hundreds of jobs to Cary, Winston-Salem
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Durham father dies trying to rescue children off Wrightsville Beach
More TOP STORIES News