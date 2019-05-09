Mother gets probation after baby dies from drug-laced breast milk

NEW BRITAIN TWP., Pa. -- A Pennsylvania mother will not spend time behind bars for allegedly killing her infant son by breastfeeding him with drugs in her system.

A judge sentenced 31-year-old Samantha Jones to three years of probation and 100 hours of community service after she agreed to a plea deal.

The baby died from a combination of methadone, methamphetamine and amphetamine back in 2018.

Jones allegedly told police that she had been primarily breastfeeding the baby but switched to formula three days before the child's death because he wasn't getting enough milk.

At around 3 a.m. on April 2, 2018, the baby began crying and Jones allegedly told police she tried to breastfeed the child because she was too tired to go downstairs to get a bottle of formula.

Her husband told police the baby was crying again around 6 a.m. and Jones asked him to prepare a bottle of formula. After he left for work she fed the baby and fell back asleep. She woke up again around 7:30 a.m. to find the child in obvious distress.

The child was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead about an hour later.
