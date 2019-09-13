Mother of 9-year-old boy beaten to death at Fayetteville hotel pleads guilty

By
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman accused of beating her son to death at a Fayetteville hotel in 2017 has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

Crystal M. Matthews entered the plea Friday in the death of 9-year-old Zamarie Chance.

Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons sentenced her to between 144 and 185 months in prison.

The incident happened around 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2017, at Fairfield Inn & Suites in the 4200 block of Ramsey Street.

911 calls made by hotel guests revealed the commotion moments before authorities arrived.

"I'm calling about the room upstairs," one guest said during the call. "It sounds like a woman is getting beat. I called the front desk."

Minutes later, the caller tells the 911 dispatcher that the noise is getting louder.

"It's continuing and she's screaming. And she's screaming for help."

That chilling 911 call led first responders to the Fairfield Inn where they found Zamarie lifeless inside a hotel room.

Investigators said Matthews beat him to death and waited for police to arrive.

Matthews chose to represent herself in court.

Zamarie's father later filed a wrongful-death lawsuit in Cumberland County against the motel. Kareem Moore St. alleged that the Fairfield Inn and Suites failed to respond to guest complaints about "muffled cries for help."

NOTE: Video is from a previous story and will be updated
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillemurderchild deathhomicide investigationlawsuitdomestic violence
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
13 Clayton High graduates failed to meet minimum requirements
Felicity Huffman gets 14 days in prison in admissions scandal
Senate committee approves new nonpartisan districts
Durham convenience store robbed at gunpoint, 2 wanted
Models keep likely tropical storm Humberto off shore
Eddie Money, 'Two Tickets to Paradise' singer, dies at 70
Police looking for Chapel Hill sexual assault suspect
Show More
Fayetteville man killed in home invasion
Holly Springs High Schooler gets ride of a lifetime in a fire truck
Clayton police get new Mustang GT police cruiser
Car severely damaged in Raleigh crash
4 Cumberland County schools closing early due to water outage
More TOP STORIES News