The mother of a woman who was stabbed 123 times by her husband spoke to ABC News about how the family is coping.
Matthew Phelps pleaded guilty to murdering Lauren Phelps on Oct. 5. During that plea, he apologized to his wife's friends and family and told them that he felt "like a monster."
He will serve a life sentence without the possibility of parole.
Lauren's mother gave an exclusive interview to ABC News. Her interview will air on Good Morning America on Oct. 17.
