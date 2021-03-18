accidental shooting

'Horrible accident': Mother shot by child in back seat on I-95 in Johnston County, deputies say

By
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother was hospitalized after she was shot by a child riding in the back seat of a pickup Thursday afternoon.

At 1:35 p.m., Johnston County deputies were called to an "accidental shooting" on I-95 that temporarily closed the northbound Four Oaks exit ramp.

Deputies said the child found a gun and fired a round that struck the woman. She managed to get out of the truck and onto a stretcher, deputies said.


She was rushed to WakeMed hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries."


The Johnston County Sheriff's deputy called the shooting a "horrible accident" and "not a deliberate act."

No charges have been filed as authorities continue to investigate how the child was able to get a loaded gun inside the vehicle.

