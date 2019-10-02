Mother, stepfather arrested after 7-year-old boy found dead in Fayetteville home

Evie Bates and Saint Michael Edwards

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The mother and stepfather of a 7-year-old boy face felony child abuse charges after the child died Wednesday morning.Fayetteville Police Department received a call before 5 a.m. about a death inside a home in the 1500 block of Sisal Drive.Officers arrived to find the body of a child, identified as Eathan Bates.Evie Loretta Bates, 24, and Saint Michael Edwards, 23, have been arrested and booked in jail on $1 million secured bonds.They both face felony intentional child abuse charges, but Fayetteville Police Department said more charges are pending.Investigators expect to file further charges after they receive the autopsy report from the NC Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.