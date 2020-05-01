Food & Drink

Triangle businesses offer Mother's Day specials from brunch to DIY art kits

Mother's Day is always a very important day for local businesses' bottom line and though this year, it will be different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, local companies are offering specials for pick up to make moms feel special.

Most Triangle companies are recommending customers get orders in early because of reduced staffing and other supply chain challenges caused by the pandemic and social distancing orders.

Restaurants offering special Mother's Day brunch for pick up:

Mia Francesca's is offering a chateaubriand dinner complete with sides and dessert as well as a mimosa kit or shrimp cocktail appetizer.

The Mayton Inn in Cary is offering a Mother's Day buffet to go you can choose from roasted pork, prime rib or roasted salmon cakes, sides, and dessert.

La Farm Bakery is offering breakfast in bed with breads, pastries, quiches, take-and-bake dishes and DIY Mom-osas.

Mandolin is offering a special menu for mom with items from the Mandolin Farmhouse Meals service with family style meals to go.

Hummingbird will be introducing a new spring brunch menu to go with crepes and signature sangria for curbside pickup.

The Rockford in Raleigh is offering take-and-bake waffles with bacon-infused syrup or homemade candy chocolate truffles and wine among other specials.

For art loving mom's AR Workshop is offering DIY take-and-make kits with different themes as well as a chunky knit blanket with a video tutorial.
