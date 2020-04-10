Motorcycle driver dies in Fayetteville crash on Raeford Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash on Raeford Road in Fayetteville on Friday.

According to Fayetteville police, 27-year-old Marcus Shawndale Scott was approaching the Strickland Bridge Road intersection on a 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle at the same time a 2013 Hyundai car was heading from Strickland Bridge Road onto Raeford Road. The two vehicles collided in the intersection.

Scott, from Sanford, was pronounced dead.

The traffic unit is investigating what happened.

No other information was immediately released.
