Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after a collision with another vehicle, Fayetteville Police said.The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Cliffdale Road near Lansdowne Road.Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.The Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit is on scene investigating. AS of 10:30 p.m., Cliffdale Road was closed between Lynhurst Drive and Waters Edge Drive.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.