Traffic

Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say

EMBED <>More Videos

Motorcyclist killed in crash with vehicle, Fayetteville Police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Saturday night after a collision with another vehicle, Fayetteville Police said.

The crash happened shortly after 9 p.m. on Cliffdale Road near Lansdowne Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The identity of the victim has not been released pending next-of-kin notification.

The Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit is on scene investigating. AS of 10:30 p.m., Cliffdale Road was closed between Lynhurst Drive and Waters Edge Drive.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfayettevilletraffic fatalitiesfatal crashmotorcycle accidentdriver killed
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Durham County enacts state of emergency over COVID cases
Man seriously injured after being struck by vehicle in Raleigh
Arrest made after man stabbed in downtown Raleigh
What to know about lambda, delta plus variants
E-sports scholarships on line at Raleigh gamers summit
Missing NC woman's body found buried in concrete at home
Show More
1 hospitalized after 3-story Fayetteville apartment fire
Senate's key vote advances Biden's $1T infrastructure bill
Kool & the Gang co-founder Dennis Thomas dies at 70
German pentathlon coach disqualified from Olympics for hitting horse
25-year-old dies after overnight Goldsboro stabbing; suspect caught
More TOP STORIES News