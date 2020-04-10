Motorcycle driver dies in Fayetteville crash on Raeford Road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died in Fayetteville on Friday morning when he got into a crash on Raeford Road.

Fayetteville Police Department said the collision happened around 7 a.m. near Strickland Bridge Road.

The man who died was riding a motorcycle when he crashed with another vehicle.

Investigators have not released any details about how the crash happened or who was at fault. They are also withholding the motorcycle driver's name until his next of kin is notified.
