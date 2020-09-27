Durham police looking for car linked to hit-and-run that left motorcyclist critically injured

Durham police are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating after a motorcyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.Officials said it happened just after 8 p.m. on Angier Avenue at Pleasant Drive.According to police, the driver of a Honda Accord was attempting to make a left turn onto Pleasant Drive when it crashed into a 2019 BMW F750 motorcycle.The preliminary investigation indicates the driver failed to yield to the right of way.The motorcyclist, a Morrisville man, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.Police said the Honda Accord driver stopped briefly before fleeing the scene eastbound on Angier Avenue. Witnesses said the driver was a man around age 30.Officials said the the gray Honda Accord has a Virginia registration plate number USU4244 and should have a license plate cover that spells Brown with the letter 'O' replaced with a heart. Police said the car will likely be missing a front right fog light cover.Anyone with information regarding the car or driver is requested to contact Investigator J.A. Bell at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29411 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.The crash remains under investigation.