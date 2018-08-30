Motorcyclist critically injured in Fayetteville crash

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --Two people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash in Fayetteville Thursday morning.
The incident happened just after 11 a.m. on Cliffdale Road near the intersection of Prestige Boulevard.
According to police, a motorcycle was driving along Cliffdale Road when it collided with a Toyota Camry.
The motorcyclist was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he/she is listed in critical condition.
The driver of the Camry was also taken to the hospital but with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have yet to release the identities of those involved.
Cliffdale Road was closed between Rim Road and Prestige Boulevard; it reopened just before 2 p.m.