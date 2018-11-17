MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

Road reopened after fatal motorcycle crash in Fayetteville

Motorcyclist dead, road closed after accident in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Hope Mills Road has been reopened to traffic in all directions following a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon.

Fayetteville police said a crash involving a sedan and motorcycle occurred at the intersection of Hope Mills Road and Westgate Drive shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Members of the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit are on scene conducting an investigation.

The identity of all parties involved are being withheld until family members are notified.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

