1 killed in second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

The crash, involving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and 2012 Toyota Camry, happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bingham Drive at the intersection of Lakeridge Drive.
The man on the motorcycle, Neron R. Pratt, of Saint Pauls, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, did not receive major injuries in the crash, according to authorities. Her passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition and is currently stable.
| Traffic Fatality - Bingham Dr |— Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 11, 2019
Bingham Dr is currently closed between Fisher Rd & Bailey Lake Rd as we investigate a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a sedan.
Motorists are encouraged to use Fisher Rd, Strickland Bridge Rd, & Bailey Lake Rd as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4fqgu8BVqa
It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday.
In the first crash, a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.