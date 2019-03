1 killed in second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

| Traffic Fatality - Bingham Dr |



Bingham Dr is currently closed between Fisher Rd & Bailey Lake Rd as we investigate a traffic fatality involving a motorcycle and a sedan.



Motorists are encouraged to use Fisher Rd, Strickland Bridge Rd, & Bailey Lake Rd as alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4fqgu8BVqa — Fayetteville Police (@FayettevillePD) March 11, 2019

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have identified a 34-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in Fayetteville on Sunday.The crash, involving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and 2012 Toyota Camry, happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bingham Drive at the intersection of Lakeridge Drive.The man on the motorcycle, Neron R. Pratt, of Saint Pauls, was pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, did not receive major injuries in the crash, according to authorities. Her passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition and is currently stable.It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday. In the first crash , a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.