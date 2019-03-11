motorcycle accident

1 killed in second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday

Fatal motorcycle crash is second in less than 24 hours in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police have identified a 34-year-old motorcyclist who died in a crash in Fayetteville on Sunday.

The crash, involving a 2008 Yamaha motorcycle and 2012 Toyota Camry, happened around 7:30 p.m. on Bingham Drive at the intersection of Lakeridge Drive.

The man on the motorcycle, Neron R. Pratt, of Saint Pauls, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old woman, did not receive major injuries in the crash, according to authorities. Her passenger was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in serious condition and is currently stable.



It was the second deadly motorcycle crash in Fayetteville on Sunday.

In the first crash, a woman was arrested for driving while impaired.
