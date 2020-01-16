Motorcyclist dies after Fayetteville crash, police investigating

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist has died after a Wednesday night crash in Fayetteville, according to police.Just before 8 p.m., Fayetteville officers responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan along the 1100 block of Hope Mills Road.Officials said the motorcyclist, that has yet to be identified, was taken to the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.The Fayetteville Police Department continues to investigate the crash at this time.Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).