Motorcyclist killed in Durham crash near NC-55

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed Sunday morning after they collided with a car in Durham.

Police said it happened just after 1 a.m.

A Dodge was making a turn onto Odyssey Drive from NC-55 Highway when it was struck by the motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Alcohol and speed are factors in the crash, according to investigators.

The crash is still under investigation.
