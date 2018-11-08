Motorcyclist killed, another injured in crash on Guess Road in Durham

A motorcyclist is dead and another is injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Durham on Wednesday night.

DURHAM, N.C.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. on Guess Road at Garland Street.

Officials said a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Randy Mason, 28, of Durham collided with a 2005 Ford Focus driven by Debra Brown, 59, of Durham.

Mason was traveling south on Guess Road in the right lane and Brown was making a left turn from Garland Street on to Guess Road when the crash happened.

Additionally, a second motorcycle - a 2004 Honda driven by Ronnie Keith, 57, of Durham - was going south on Guess Road behind Mason's motorcycle and crashed into the rear bumper of the Ford Focus.

Mason was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Keith was also taken to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Brown was uninjured in the wreck.

Investigators said that neither drugs nor alcohol were factors in the crash, and the investigation is still ongoing.
