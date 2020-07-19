fatal crash

Motorcyclist killed in Durham crash; driver charged after fleeing the scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Holloway Street and North Hyde Avenue.

Authorities said it happened around 8:40 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Fit turned left into the path of a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, of Durham.

Nixon was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

The driver fled the scene of the crash, according to investigators. The car was found a short time later in the 900 block of North Hyde Avenue. Amado Lopez, 45, of Durham, surrendered and was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.

Lopez was placed in Durham County Jail under a $10,000 bond.

The crash remains under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamnchit and runfatal crashmotorcycle accidentdurham county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
31-year-old Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash
3 men killed in fiery Northampton County crash
Motorcyclist killed in Holly Springs crash on Fourth of July
Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-40 in Raleigh
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Summer's first Heat Advisory in effect from noon-9 p.m. today
Group of protesters vandalize former Durham police headquarters
8-year-old drowns at Falls Lake
LATEST: Durham County surpasses 5,000 total COVID-19 cases
Police determine no shots were fired at Crabtree Valley Mall
Fires set, fences moved: Police call Portland protest a riot
Police determine there was no active shooter at Cross Creek Mall
Show More
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized again
Demonstrators march through Streets of Southpoint in Durham
Rep. John Lewis remembered for legacy of 'good trouble'
Next COVID-19 relief bill: What you need to know
85 babies in 1 Texas county had COVID-19, health official says
More TOP STORIES News