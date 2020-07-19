Motorcyclist killed in Durham crash; driver charged after fleeing the scene

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Saturday night on Holloway Street and North Hyde Avenue.Authorities said it happened around 8:40 p.m. when the driver of a Honda Fit turned left into the path of a motorcycle driven by Raekwon Nixon, 24, of Durham.Nixon was taken to the hospital where he died a short time later.The driver fled the scene of the crash, according to investigators. The car was found a short time later in the 900 block of North Hyde Avenue. Amado Lopez, 45, of Durham, surrendered and was charged with felony hit-and-run resulting in death.Lopez was placed in Durham County Jail under a $10,000 bond.The crash remains under investigation.