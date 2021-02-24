Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville crash, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a Fayetteville crash Tuesday night, police said.Authorities said it happened on Morganton Road near Evanston Street just after 9:30 p.m.The investigation reveals the driver of the motorcycle was the only occupant and was pronounced dead at the scene.All lanes of Morganton Road at Evanston Street are shut down while members of the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit conduct the investigation.Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.