Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville late night crash

A motorcyclist has died after driving off a roadway and into a tree Saturday night, police said.It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Village Drive and Robeson Street.The driver was traveling north of Village Drive, went through the intersection of Robeson Street, ran off the roadway and struck a tree, authorities said.The identity of the driver is being withheld until family is notified.Fayetteville police are investigating the crash.Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.