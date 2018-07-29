Motorcyclist killed in Fayetteville late night crash

EMBED </>More Videos

A motorcyclist has died after driving off a roadway and into a tree Saturday night, police said. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. --
A motorcyclist has died after driving off a roadway and into a tree Saturday night, police said.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Village Drive and Robeson Street.

The driver was traveling north of Village Drive, went through the intersection of Robeson Street, ran off the roadway and struck a tree, authorities said.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until family is notified.

Fayetteville police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information regarding the traffic crash is asked to contact Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at (910) 433-1807 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-8477.
Report a Typo
Top Stories
Victim ID'd in fatal I-40 crash involving concrete truck in Raleigh
Man injured after lightning strikes near him in Wake Co.
Robbery attempt mistaken for shooting at South Texas mall
Suspect dead after deputy-involved shooting in Moore County
Hoke County family plans lawsuit after dog viciously attacked
NJ man charged with beating 3-week-old son to death
First responders rescue young deer from massive Carr Fire zone
Missing girl found alive nearly 24 years later
Show More
Meet the Raleigh native who is Cam Newton's right-hand man
Polar bear killed after attacking cruise line employee
Judge denies appeal to block release of 3D-printed gun blueprints
American Airlines to include free carry-on luggage with 'basic economy' tickets
Suspects in recent CVS armed robberies arrested in Greensboro
More News