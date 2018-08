A male motorcyclist has died after a crash Saturday night in Fayetteville, authorities said.The crash happened at 11:26 p.m. when Byron Michael Furrell, 21, left the roadway and collided with nearby trees in the area of Pamalee Drive near Commonwealth Avenue.The man was transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.The crash is being actively investigated by the Fayetteville Traffic Unit.