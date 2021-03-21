Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harnett County

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his vehicle along Interstate-95 on Saturday night.The crash happened between exits 73 and 75 of Interstate-95 just after 7 p.m. On arrival, Dunn Emergency Services determined the driver, who has not been identified at this time, dead at the scene.The investigation briefly shut down multiple lanes of Interstate-95.