DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- A motorcyclist died after being ejected from his vehicle along Interstate-95 on Saturday night.
The crash happened between exits 73 and 75 of Interstate-95 just after 7 p.m. On arrival, Dunn Emergency Services determined the driver, who has not been identified at this time, dead at the scene.
The investigation briefly shut down multiple lanes of Interstate-95.
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Harnett County
