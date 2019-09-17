accident

Motorcyclist survives terrifying fall from Colorado cliff

A motorcyclist miraculously survived a terrifying fall from a Colorado cliff and was able to capture it all on camera.

Rick Hogge's helmet cam was rolling when he went off a cliff and into a rushing river last month.

He says he had traveled from Texas with some friends for an annual motorcycle trip when the accident occurred.

In the video, you can see Hogge trying to maneuver around a few rocks when he hits one of them causing his handlebars to turn too far to the left.

Hogge says he then accidentally hit the throttle sending him off the cliff. He says he fell about 60 to 70 feet into the water below.

Amazingly, Hogge walked away uninjured.

Hogge did note that leading up to the accident he had struggled to keep his momentum as he maneuvered along the pass - an aspect of motorcycling he said: "a better rider would have had no problem with."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountainsmotorcycle accidentmotorcyclesaccident
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCIDENT
15-year-old girl hit by truck near Apex High School
2 killed, 10 hospitalized after van crashes on I-95
Ring camera captures out of control truck careening toward Texas body shop
Girl, 10, crashes mom's SUV while attempting to go to McDonald's
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman hit, killed after her car broke down in Durham
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, Sept. 17
Cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
1 shot on Fayetteville State campus; person in custody
New Bern woman turns 106
Cancer survivor swims English Channel 4 times without stopping
Show More
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
Granville Co. sheriff indicted for obstruction of justice
NC teacher being investigated for threatening Vice President
I-Team: $7B being spent on Hurricane Florence, up to $1B on hold
New class offers way out of Robeson Co. seat belt ticket
More TOP STORIES News