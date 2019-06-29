Motorcylist killed in crash on I-87 in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist that happened Friday afternoon on I-87 south at Wendell Falls Parkway.A state trooper told ABC11 that the motorcyclist, 47-year-old Montell Garrett of Knightdale, died at the scene.Garrett's motorcycle rear-ended an SUV and he was thrown off his bike and was struck by another vehicle, the trooper said.Traffic on 87 was slowing at the time he hit the SUV.No charges have been filed.The road was closed southbound for several hours at I-87 South and Wendell Falls Parkway.