Motorist charged after Wake County crash leaves woman dead

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --
One person is dead and another charged following a crash in Wake County on Wednesday morning.

The crash just after 7:30 a.m. on South Smithfield Road near Poole Road just outside Knightdale.

The Highway Patrol said the driver of a Mazda SUV died in the crash. She was identified as Candace Marie Valentine, 31, of Knightdale.

Valentine was traveling south on Smithfield Rd toward Poole Road when a Mercedes sedan pulled out of a driveway right into her path, troopers said.

The Mercedes struck the SUV, causing it to veer off the road to the right. Valentine overcorrected and the Mazda flipped. A Highway Patrol spokesman said she wasn't wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes was identified as Vasyl V. Sharkadi, 33, of Plains, Pennsylvania.

Sharkadi was charged with failure to yield the right of way and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
