FRESNO Calif. -- Labor Day weekend 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small wildfire ignites in Central California's Sierra National Forest. Initially thought to be of no concern, the flames quickly spread and became the largest single wildfire in California's recorded history, destroying everything in its path and displacing thousands of families for weeks.
ABC Localish Studios presents an ABC30 original documentary, Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire, a comprehensive look at one of the state's most significant natural disasters and how a community is coming together to build from the ashes.
The documentary includes captivating first-hand experiences from volunteer firefighters who fought to keep the fire at bay, the Army National Guard pilots who risked their lives saving hundreds of people trapped by the flames, the Fresno County Sheriff's deputies who aided in the evacuation, and local families who are still struggling to rebuild their community.
Viewers can now stream the premiere on ABC Owned Television Stations' connected TV Apps: ABC30 Central California, ABC7 Los Angeles, ABC7 Bay Area, ABC7 New York, ABC7 Chicago, 6abc Philadelphia, ABC13 Houston, and ABC11 Raleigh-Durham.
Starting May 1, viewers can stream the documentary on Hulu.
Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire is written, directed and produced by Tim Sarquis and Brandon Johansen. The executive producers are Ricky Courtney, Brandon Ridge and Martin Ortiz.
