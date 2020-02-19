Pets & Animals

NCSU police horses celebrate retirement after years of service

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two four-legged North Carolina State University police officers celebrated their retirement Wednesday.

Officers Cowboy and Maverick are both horses with the NC State Mounted Patrol. Cowboy has been with the department for 10 years. Maverick has served for about six years.

North Carolina State University is the only school in the state with mounted patrol, which school police said is one of their most effective crime-fighting tools.

Officers said they use horses like Maverick and Cowboy for community events and anywhere there are large crowds, like football games.

Wednesday, students said goodbye to Maverick and Cowboy with head pats, gummy bears and selfies.

Both horses will go to good homes. NC State said they do plan to bring in new horses.

SEE MORE | 'Pony Patrol' at NC coast needs volunteers
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighnc state universityhorsesnc state
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: NC women's prison sees first COVID-19 related death
Hundreds of McDougald Terrace residents return to ongoing issues
Stranger helps unemployed mother of 2 with $500 gift
JoCo volunteer firefighter paralyzed
A National Nurse Appreciation Week like no other
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
NC nurse returns home after battling COVID-19 for weeks
Show More
Phase 1 has doctors' offices reopening with new precautions
'I'm optimistic:' Raleigh businesses ready to reopen
Fayetteville Small Business Fund aims to help business owners
Cary social worker provides mental health to front line workers in NY
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News