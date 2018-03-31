Mourners hold vigil in Durham to end gun violence, remember Darrell Harper

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
On Saturday, mourners gathered in Durham to remember a man who was gunned down in a parking lot near the intersection of NC-55 and Highway 54 in January.

Darrell Harper's family is facing a battle this Easter Weekend after the 31-year-old was gunned down in this parking lot on January 30.

"It was shocking. I was at work when I found out," said Darrell Harper's mom Shirley Harper Chambers.

She said there are countless memories she'll hold of her son.

"He was a very loving person. He got along with everybody," Shirley said.

Those memories are all she has.

Harper was a father of four and his death is still not understood by his youngest child.

"The baby thinks he's asleep, and she asks daily when is he going to wake up," said Shirley.

In response to the violent crime in Durham, Robert Brodie and his brother show around a quilt with each square representing a victim.

It has slowly grown since it was created 23 years ago.

Now the quilt features up to nearly 750 names, with one of the newest additions being Darrell Harper.

"Once you put all the names together where you can see all of this, then somebody can see how it's important to at least put a stop to it," said Brodie.

Two people were arrested in Harper's death.
