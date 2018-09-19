Much-needed relief comes to Wilmington; downtown power back on

EMBED </>More Videos

Gov. Roy Cooper visits Wilmington as much-needed supplies reach city.

By
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
Wilmington is finally getting the much-needed relief they need.

On Tuesday, FEMA supplies were given out to residents. The supplies included water, food, and tarps to cover their homes.



Gov. Roy Cooper also arrived in Wilmington today via military helicopter.

He thanked the men and women who have dedicated so many hours to help with the recovery efforts.

EMBED More News Videos

Wilmington is finally getting the much-needed relief they need.



Cooper also surveyed the damage in New Hanover County and handed out FEMA supplies to residents.

"We are working very hard to bring the port of Wilmington open to help bring additional supplies in. I know people are tired and frustrated and I know it must be awful not having electricity and dealing with this sense of loss that is overwhelming," said Governor Cooper.

The U.S. Coast Guard flew in several evacuees from Pender County along with other outlining communities.



The flood waters continue to rise so homeowners were forced to leave their homes and were flown into Wilmington.



Eloise and Johnnie Matthis were on one of those flights by the U.S. Coastguard.

The couple said they didn't want to leave but the flood waters continued to come into their home.

Eloise said, "The water came up so fast it's already right up to us. They made us get out."

"It's so much worse than when Floyd come. It's so much worse. I told her as long as we have each other we are going to make it," Johnnie added.



The Matthis' did have to leave their two dogs behind because there was not enough room on the helicopter.

Thankfully, both of their dogs made it out on the next flight and they were reunited with Eloise and Johnnie in Wilmington.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hurricane florencehurricanefloodingNCWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Florence flooding updates: Rising rivers, flooded streets add to worries
NC road closures latest: Scores of roads, highways closed in the Sandhills
ABC11 Together: The community helps each other after Florence
Lumberton woman violated by Hurricane Florence twice when home floods and thieves break-in
Florence updates: 34 dead, including 26 in NC
How to get federal assistance if you were affected by Florence
Updated city, county list of curfews, municipal services after Florence
How to get in and out of Wilmington after Florence road closures
Show More
Florence Flooding: When floodwaters will go away
Michael Jordan donating $2M to Florence relief efforts
WATCH: Chopper11 HD, drone videos provide an aerial view of the damage from Florence
'I couldn't hold on' - Mom describes how baby was swept away
Cape Fear River at flood stage, expected to pass Matthew
More News