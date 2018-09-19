Much-needed relief comes to Wilmington; downtown power back on

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=4278788" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Wilmington is finally getting the much-needed relief they need.

Let there be light! Power is restored in the historic area of downtown #WilmingtonNC. @DukeEnergy crews continue to make progress since #HurricaneFlorence hit. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/C7rG8viFr4 — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) September 19, 2018

Listen to Eloise Matthis what it was like to be evacuated from her #PenderCounty home. The @uscoastguard flew her here to #WilmingtonNC. #ABC11 #HurricanceFlorence pic.twitter.com/roqcl4XwPI — Diane Wilson (@DWilsonABC11) September 18, 2018

Wilmington is finally getting the much-needed relief they need.On Tuesday, FEMA supplies were given out to residents. The supplies included water, food, and tarps to cover their homes.Gov. Roy Cooper also arrived in Wilmington today via military helicopter.He thanked the men and women who have dedicated so many hours to help with the recovery efforts.Cooper also surveyed the damage in New Hanover County and handed out FEMA supplies to residents."We are working very hard to bring the port of Wilmington open to help bring additional supplies in. I know people are tired and frustrated and I know it must be awful not having electricity and dealing with this sense of loss that is overwhelming," said Governor Cooper.The U.S. Coast Guard flew in several evacuees from Pender County along with other outlining communities.The flood waters continue to rise so homeowners were forced to leave their homes and were flown into Wilmington.Eloise and Johnnie Matthis were on one of those flights by the U.S. Coastguard.The couple said they didn't want to leave but the flood waters continued to come into their home.Eloise said, "The water came up so fast it's already right up to us. They made us get out.""It's so much worse than when Floyd come. It's so much worse. I told her as long as we have each other we are going to make it," Johnnie added.The Matthis' did have to leave their two dogs behind because there was not enough room on the helicopter.Thankfully, both of their dogs made it out on the next flight and they were reunited with Eloise and Johnnie in Wilmington.