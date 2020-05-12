Multi-county chase in which driver went the wrong way on highway, hit 110 mph ends in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- An entire neighborhood was put on lockdown after a driver lead police on a multi-county chase Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities are still searching for the suspect, who police said was driving 110 mph at one point and even went the wrong way on a busy highway.

It all started in Cumberland County when deputies spotted a white car owned that was being driven by someone who was wanted for failure to appear in court.

Authorities have identified the man as 27-year-old Clarence Holley.

Deputies chased him into Harnett County and then stopped their pursuit.

It was picked up by other agencies and continued onto Interstate 40 and then onto Highway 42 into Clayton. The Clayton police chief said that's where he went the wrong way down Highway 70 headed directly toward officers, barely missing one.

It eventually ended in the Chastain neighborhood in east Raleigh.

Witnesses said they saw Raleigh police running through yards looking for the man.

"They asked me if I knew anything about the car that was sitting out front or if I had seen it or seen anyone get out of that car," one woman who lives in the area told ABC11. "I told them no I hadn't because I was upstairs."

Police are still searching for the man.
