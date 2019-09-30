Multiple agencies respond to massive residential fire at Surf City

Surf City Police says they are handling a blaze that broke out on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive. Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson told ABC-affiliate WWAY said an emergency call came in about the structure fire around 6 p.m.
Surf City Fire continues to burn, multiple agencies on scene actively working to control the blaze. Avoid this area! pic.twitter.com/q84vzHjg6L— Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019
Emergency services say at least seven structures are fully involved in the fire.
Wilson said the fire is now contained and are working to put out the residual fire. No injuries have been reported.
People are asked to avoid the area while the fire is being handled.
Structure fire on Atkinson Rd. off of South Shore Dr. please stay away from this area. pic.twitter.com/9jGdcOWRR6— Surf City Police (@surfcitypolice) September 29, 2019