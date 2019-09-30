Multiple agencies respond to massive residential fire at Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple agencies from Pender and Onslow Counties are responding to a fire in Surf City.

Surf City Police says they are handling a blaze that broke out on Atkinson Road off of South Shore Drive. Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson told ABC-affiliate WWAY said an emergency call came in about the structure fire around 6 p.m.



Emergency services say at least seven structures are fully involved in the fire.

Wilson said the fire is now contained and are working to put out the residual fire. No injuries have been reported.

People are asked to avoid the area while the fire is being handled.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfire departmentsfire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One injured in East Raleigh shooting, suspect still at large
Record-breaking heat hits Raleigh and Fayetteville
Fatal motorcycle crash in Chapel Hill
Wegmans opens in Raleigh
Bedridden Raleigh woman dies in accidental house fire
Off-duty officer saves man from burning home
Man charged after driving SUV through Mall: Police
Show More
Columbus County inmate stabbed to death
Check out the inside of this $800,000 Raleigh home
75-year-old NY man drowns after getting caught in rip current near Hatteras
Legendary architect Phil Freelon remembered in celebration of life service
Teen dies from gunshot wound after shooting at Lumberton party, sheriff's office says
More TOP STORIES News