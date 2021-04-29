Multiple arrests made as Andrew Brown Jr. demonstrations go past curfew

Hundreds of peaceful demonstrators gathered at the Pasquotank County Courthouse on Wednesday evening protesting the killing of Andrew Brown Jr. at the hands of local deputies who were attempting to serve a search warrant.
Wednesday night's gathering came after a judge ruled bodycam and dashcam video of the killing could not be released to the public for at least 30 days. However, Brown's son would be allowed to view the video sometime in the next 10 days.
More than a dozen demonstrators were seen refusing to disperse after 8 p.m., which is when local leaders have implemented a curfew making gatherings after that time illegal. Some of those demonstrators were arrested, although the exact number is unclear.
One of the demonstrators at the event before 8 p.m. was Fayetteville resident Pendora Harrington.
"This happened in a country that I'm living in, that my kids have to live in. My son one day has to grow up and anytime I see a shooting like this, any incident, that could be my child, that could be my brother, that could be my cousin, that could be anyone," Harrington said.
These demonstrations are likely to continue into the weekend. At least one is already planned, and more people are making their way to Elizabeth City from other parts in North Carolina and across the country.
WATCH: Brown's son says video shows father was 'executed'