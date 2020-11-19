Multiple crews battle fire at Gurley's Antique Mall in Princeton

PRINCETON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Multiple crews are battling a fire at the Gurley's Antique Mall in Princeton on Wednesday night.
The initial call for the fire at 120 S. Pine Street came out sometime around 7 p.m.
An ABC11 breaking news crew on the scene said the power is out in the entire town of 1,400 people as crews handle the fire.
This is a developing story, stay with ABC11 for more updates.
