LIVE | Cricket farm on fire in Dunn as crews from throughout Harnett County work to contain blaze

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chopper 11HD is over a fire at Warren Cricket Farm in Dunn on Tuesday morning.Erwin, Dunn, Buies Creek, Coates and Angier fire departments are there help put out the fire on Bait Road.One ladder truck on scene. A second truck is on the way.The call came out about 10 a.m. It's not known how the fire started or if anyone is injured.ABC11 is working to learn more about this story.