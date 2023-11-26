4 dead from possible murder-suicide at homeless encampment in Sampson County

SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Sampson County Sheriff's is on the scene of a shooting involving multiple deaths.

The investigation is in a wooded area off the 100 block of Tanner Lane in Autryville.

Deputies said they found four people dead in and around a tent in the woods after responding to a shots fired call.

Captain Eric Pope said evidence suggests it's a murder-suicide. He confirms the area is a known encampment for unhoused (homeless) individuals.

