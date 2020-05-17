Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles, several buildings involved

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES -- Multiple firefighters were injured after an explosion in downtown Los Angeles Saturday evening, leaving several buildings on fire, officials said.

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.





More than 230 firefighters are responding to the blaze.

In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."


No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesdowntown lalos angeles county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Judge blocks Cooper's restrictions on religious services
NHC issues Tropical Storm Watch for parts of NC coast
​Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
NC Wildlife officers continue to enforce social distancing rules
Body found in shallow waters of Carolina Beach
Man dies from gunshot wound to the head in Edgecombe County
Foundation named for slain Marine distributes free food in Durham
Show More
Fred Willard, comedic actor known for 'Best in Show,' dies at 86
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
Miracle League keeps 'Dunk Day' alive with online donations
Original cast member from "Hamilton" reacts to Disney+ release
Debate: More stimulus checks or wait and see?
More TOP STORIES News