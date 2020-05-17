Multiple firefighters injured after explosion in Downtown Los Angeles, several buildings involved

About 10 firefighters were injured in the incident reported near Boyd and San Pedro streets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Update MAYDAY #StructureFire; INC#1073; 6:26PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; An explosion on scene has caused a MAYDAY with approx 10 firefighters down and multiple buildings on fire. This has been upgraded ... https://t.co/O5FoQxYNhf— LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020
Update #StructureFire; INC#1073; 7:05PM; 327 E Boyd St; https://t.co/WjQ6oryhNa; #Downtown; Now, over 230 firefighters are responding. Firefighters have moved to a defensive posture for fire attack, and a medical branch has been ... https://t.co/vVG5bQ2wef— LAFD (@LAFD) May 17, 2020
More than 230 firefighters are responding to the blaze.
In a tweet, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said, "My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information."
My thoughts are with our brave @LAFD firefighters. Closely tracking this situation as we continue to get more information. https://t.co/uT63AdvHGl— MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) May 17, 2020
No additional information was immediately available.
