Multiple pedestrians hit by vehicle in Portland, Oregon, authorities say

PORTLAND, Oregon -- A vehicle struck at least five people in Portland, Oregon, on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The city's Fire and Rescue Department said one person was critically injured, while there are four to five non-critical injuries. Vehicles were also struck, according to a news release from the police bureau.



"Portland Police began receiving calls about a vehicle that struck pedestrians and vehicles along several blocks west from Southeast 33rd Avenue and Stark Street down to Southeast 13th Avenue," officials from the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement.



Calls to 911 began shortly after 1 p.m, police said. This incident is under investigation.

Authorities said they will release more details later in the evening.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonpedestrian struckpedestrian injuredinvestigationpedestrians
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
After variant is found in NC, doctors stress continued vigilance
Should you wear two masks? We asked a doctor
Fewer COVID-19 vaccines delivered this week, hospitals say
Slight chance of snow flurries Thursday morning
Signing 'Buy American' order, Biden pushes for COVID-19 relief
Military equipment not reducing crime or helping police: Study
Show More
Duke Energy coal ash deal could save customers money
LATEST: Group sends letter about vaccine rollout to Cooper
Fort Bragg vaccinating 'high-risk' dependents 16 years and up
UNC building defaced with anti-Semitic symbol; investigation underway
Equality NC policy director reacts to lifting of transgender military ban
More TOP STORIES News