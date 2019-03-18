Multiple people injured in shooting on Netherlands tram

By ALEXANDRA SVOKOS
A shooting on a tram Monday morning in the Netherlands has left "multiple" people injured, according to local authorities.

The shooting occurred in a residential area of Utrecht, located about 30 miles southeast of Amsterdam in central Netherlands.

Police are urging the public to stay away from the area.

Utrech police said on Twitter they are investigating a shooting, adding that a "possible terrorist motif is part of the investigation." It happened near the 24 Oktoberplein station.

The Dutch counterterror office raised Utrecht's threat level to maximum, according to The Associated Press and a manhunt is underway.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.
