  • Full Story
  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

RaleighDurhamFayettevilleSurrounding Area
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Multiple people trapped underground in Colorado mine, officials say

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group.

ByJulia Reinstein ABCNews logo
Thursday, October 10, 2024 9:36PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

Multiple people are trapped underground after an equipment failure in a Colorado mine, officials said.

Officials said the individuals were part of a tour group and that they became stuck near the bottom of Molly Kathleen Mine in Cripple Creek around 1 p.m. MDT on Thursday.

The mine, which is about 1,000-feet deep, is a popular tourist destination.

People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024.
People were trapped in the Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine in Teller County, Colo., Oct. 10, 2024.
KRDO

Officials said there were injuries.

Multiple agencies, including search and rescue teams, are responding to the incident with heavy equipment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW