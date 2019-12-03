Cars shot up in different locations in Durham on Tuesday

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Several reported shootings are under investigation in Durham.At around 11 a.m. Durham Police Department said officers first responded to a vandalism call on Duke Street near West Chapel Hill Street. When the officers arrived, they learned that a woman's car was shot while she sat at a stop light.The woman was not injured.Later, officers found an unoccupied stolen vehicle in the parking lot of Duke Memorial Methodist Church.Then around 12:30 p.m. officers received information about another shooting. An unoccupied vehicle on Pettigrew Street near Durham Performing Arts Center had been shot.No injuries have been reported from any of these shootings.DPD said it does not know whether they are connected.Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.